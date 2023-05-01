Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $68.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $91.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

