Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,103,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,408,000 after purchasing an additional 233,686 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,752,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after acquiring an additional 208,393 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 828,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 53,684 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.53) to GBX 671 ($8.38) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.81) to GBX 780 ($9.74) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 775 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.74) to GBX 840 ($10.49) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $681.22.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $36.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

