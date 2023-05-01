Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 554.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 88,189 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,920,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APP opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $44.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on APP. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AppLovin from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,322 shares of company stock worth $2,140,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

