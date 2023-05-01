Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SAP by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $135.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $136.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 114.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($127.78) to €120.00 ($133.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

