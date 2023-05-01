Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,991 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in PTC by 157.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $1,048,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,688,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,822,148.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 12,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $1,595,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,642,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,111,964.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,688,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,822,148.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 461,579 shares of company stock valued at $58,570,484. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $125.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.97 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.48 and a 200-day moving average of $124.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.09.

About PTC

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

