Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 43,572 Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Olaplex by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $10,330,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the second quarter worth about $10,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 550.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 696,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 227.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 923,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 641,782 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.08 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 34.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLPX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

