Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG stock opened at $74.69 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average of $82.70.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.67.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

