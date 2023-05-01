Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 79.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,202,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

FE opened at $39.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $44.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

