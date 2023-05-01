Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after buying an additional 3,419,854 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after buying an additional 3,210,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,376,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,982,000 after buying an additional 1,776,940 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

