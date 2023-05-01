Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 414,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after buying an additional 319,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,887,000 after buying an additional 287,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,999,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,879,000 after buying an additional 208,704 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

STLD stock opened at $103.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

