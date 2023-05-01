Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,729,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 216,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 202,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $68.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also

