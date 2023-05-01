Ieq Capital LLC Sells 11,741 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,741 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period.

SUSL stock opened at $72.13 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $59.87 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average is $70.11.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

