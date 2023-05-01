Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,734 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $131,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,515.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $131,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,515.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,971 shares of company stock worth $700,889 and have sold 35,617 shares worth $2,805,070. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $81.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $115.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.66. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

