Ieq Capital LLC Sells 19,301 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,301 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE CCL opened at $9.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

