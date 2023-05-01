Ieq Capital LLC Sells 2,408 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,369 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LUV opened at $30.29 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.