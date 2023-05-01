Ieq Capital LLC Sells 262 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,913,000 after acquiring an additional 565,140 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,675,000 after acquiring an additional 363,404 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 47.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,485,000 after acquiring an additional 211,535 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,124,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,947,000 after acquiring an additional 162,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avery Dennison Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.29.

Shares of AVY opened at $174.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average of $180.31. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

