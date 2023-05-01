Ieq Capital LLC Sells 2,703 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP opened at $30.47 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

