Ieq Capital LLC Sells 3,458 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Loup Funds LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Elastic by 701.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 30,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company's stock.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $57.25 on Monday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

