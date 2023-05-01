Ieq Capital LLC Sells 3,517 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,616,000 after buying an additional 859,200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,653,000 after buying an additional 827,800 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,181,000 after buying an additional 616,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 854,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,733,000 after buying an additional 521,487 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $97.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $134.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.