Ieq Capital LLC Sells 4,012 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $77.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.44.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

