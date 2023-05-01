Ieq Capital LLC Sells 655 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,778,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,358,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,494,000 after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.56.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $138.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

