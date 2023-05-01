Ieq Capital LLC Sells 6,957 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,870 shares of company stock worth $9,409,070 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $44.92 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

