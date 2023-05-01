Ieq Capital LLC Sells 83 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,673,000 after acquiring an additional 55,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,847,000 after acquiring an additional 276,457 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Everest Re Group stock opened at $378.00 on Monday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.82 and a 200-day moving average of $343.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.80.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.