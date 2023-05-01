Ieq Capital LLC Sells 992 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.