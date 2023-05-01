Ieq Capital LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,571 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

BUD stock opened at $64.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

