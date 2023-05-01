Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 859,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 715,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $111.16 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

