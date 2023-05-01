Ieq Capital LLC Trims Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,773 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,696,000 after buying an additional 3,916,466 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,014,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,570,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,410,000 after buying an additional 777,909 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $29.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

