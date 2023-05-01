Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,854 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,773,000 after acquiring an additional 808,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $83,500,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in RingCentral by 46.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after acquiring an additional 492,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in RingCentral by 211.8% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 567,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 385,650 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254 in the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $92.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on RingCentral from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.48.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

