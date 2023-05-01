Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $38.07 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,676 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 263,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

