Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Impinj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Impinj’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Impinj’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Impinj Trading Up 7.2 %

PI stock opened at $88.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $144.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Impinj news, Director Steve Sanghi bought 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.70 per share, with a total value of $1,998,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Impinj news, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 16,700 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.70 per share, with a total value of $1,998,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 31,769 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.78 per share, with a total value of $4,027,673.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,808,085 shares in the company, valued at $356,009,016.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 88,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,952,581 and sold 76,409 shares valued at $9,740,261. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Impinj by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

