Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 8,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Incyte by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Incyte by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50. Incyte has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Securities upgraded Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

