Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 8,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Incyte by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Incyte by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50. Incyte has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Securities upgraded Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
