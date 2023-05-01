ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ING. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 12.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. ING Groep had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ING. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

