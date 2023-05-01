Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after buying an additional 1,286,810 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,781,000 after acquiring an additional 109,280 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,990,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,910,000 after acquiring an additional 525,557 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $57.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.