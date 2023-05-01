Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,400 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 258,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingredion Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

INGR stock opened at $106.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ingredion has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $106.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.97.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

