Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL) Stock Position Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NJUL opened at $48.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

