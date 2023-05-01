Insider Buying: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Purchases $22,710.00 in Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $22,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,493.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CLF stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,108,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after acquiring an additional 387,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,325,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after acquiring an additional 211,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,855,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,448,000 after purchasing an additional 98,117 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

