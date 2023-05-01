Insider Buying: First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director Purchases $10,182.00 in Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) Director William Randolph Krieble acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.94 per share, with a total value of $10,182.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,554.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of First Financial by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of First Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 724,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,133,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Financial by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 18,535 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Financial

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.