Insider Buying: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Director Buys $23,452.00 in Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Hipple acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $23,452.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,866.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

