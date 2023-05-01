Insider Buying: MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Director Acquires $19,125.00 in Stock

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) Director Ramiro Guerrero purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 311,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ramiro Guerrero also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MAIA Biotechnology alerts:

On Thursday, March 16th, Ramiro Guerrero bought 1,333 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $4,852.12.

On Friday, March 10th, Ramiro Guerrero purchased 443 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,763.14.

MAIA Biotechnology Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN MAIA opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAIA Biotechnology ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of MAIA Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MAIA Biotechnology stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of MAIA Biotechnology worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

About MAIA Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer, primarily Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The company's pipeline, include THIO, a phase 2 clinical study in NSCLC. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAIA Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAIA Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.