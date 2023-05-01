Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ICPT. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Natixis bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $59,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

