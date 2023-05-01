Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,617 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.70 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.