Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 124,687 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

