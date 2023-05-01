Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XLG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 257.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $318.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.46 and a fifty-two week high of $328.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.82.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

