Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

NYSE INVH opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

