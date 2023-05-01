Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Update

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPSEY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ipsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ipsen from €90.00 ($100.00) to €95.00 ($105.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $30.25 on Monday. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Care. The Specialty Care segment focuses on oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and rare diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

