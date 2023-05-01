iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

IUSG opened at $89.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average is $86.72. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $99.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

