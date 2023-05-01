iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,456.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 513,231 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 501.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 397,486 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,245,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 275,499 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.29 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

