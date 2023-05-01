iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

