iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $95.78 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

