Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBC stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.33 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 103.61% and a return on equity of 52.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

